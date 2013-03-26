A plane prepares to land at an airport in New Delhi June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Airports Authority of India (AAI) will form a joint venture with local airlines and oil companies to supply jet fuel to carriers and Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) will be a part of it, its chairman V.P. Agrawal said on Tuesday.

The supply of jet fuel to carriers through the three-way joint venture is expected to reduce fuel costs of local carriers by at least 10 percent, Agrawal told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation conference.

AAI will own a 13 percent stake in the joint venture and the rest will be held by the oil companies and airlines, he said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)