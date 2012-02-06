SAO PAULO Feb 6 Three groups won contracts to revamp key Brazilian airports with bids worth 24.5 billion reais ($14.2 billion) in a heated auction on Monday to overhaul infrastructure ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

A consortium of Brazilian companies Invepar and OAS along with South Africa's ACSA won the concession to overhaul Sao Paulo's international airport Guarulhos with a bid of 16.2 billion reais.

Brazil's Triunfo Participacoes and France's Egis Airport Operation won the concession to expand Viracopos airport in Campinas outside Sao Paulo with a bid of 3.8 billion reais. Brazil's Engevix and Argentina's Corporacion America won the concession for a new airport terminal in the capital of Brasilia with a bid of 4.5 billion reais.