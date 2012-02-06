* Brazil upgrading airports before World Cup, Olympics
* Winners from Brazil, South Africa, France, Argentina
* Concessions a reversal from previous government policy
* Investments key to clear other infrastructure bottlenecks
By Leonardo Goy and Carolina Marcondes
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazil took a significant
step on Monday toward upgrading its notoriously bad
infrastructure, by awarding $14 billion in private contracts for
improvements at three key airports to accommodate soaring
passenger traffic and prepare for the 2014 World Cup.
The concessions, awarded to large Brazilian contractors in
association with international airport operators, are viewed as
a small but hopeful sign that the government of President Dilma
Rousseff is beginning to take a more market-based approach to
logjams that for decades have hindered investments in Brazil's
aging and overburdened infrastructure.
Under the arrangement, the consortiums paid a combined 24.5
billion reais ($14.21 billion) - much more than expected - for
the right to build and operate new terminals at two airports in
São Paulo state and the main airport in Brasília, the capital.
They will operate the terminals in conjunction with
Infraero, the state agency that currently runs the airports.
Brazilian officials have touted the arrangement as a hybrid that
will allow for greater participation of private capital without
formally being a privatization - which would be heresy to many
activists in Rousseff's left-leaning Workers' Party.
Monday's auction, held on the floor of a packed São Paulo
stock exchange, attracted strong interest from 11 consortia
whose bids greatly surpassed minimums set by the government for
the proposals. Outside, demonstrators from public-sector labor
unions protested a move they fear could eliminate long-protected
jobs and benefits for workers at Infraero.
Brazilian companies Invepar and OAS along with South
Africa's ACSA won the concession to overhaul the busiest and
most valuable of the three airports, known as Guarulhos, which
is São Paulo's primary international gateway. The consortium won
with a bid of 16.2 billion reais - nearly five times the minimum
value set by the government.
Brazil's Triunfo Participações and France's Egis
Airport Operation won the concession to expand Viracopos
airport, also near São Paulo, with a bid of 3.8 billion reais.
Brazil's Engevix and Argentina's Corporación America won the
concession for a new airport terminal in Brasília with a bid of
4.5 billion reais.
The size of the bids raised doubts among some investors
worried about the eventual return on the investments.
Triunfo shares tumbled nearly 4 percent after securing the
Viracopos concession while Ecorodovias and CCR
Rodovias, two companies that lost out in the auction,
rose 5.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.
HISTORY OF INFRASTRUCTURE PROBLEMS
Economists have long criticized the drag that poor
infrastructure has on Brazil, Latin America's largest economy
and its biggest and most populous country.
Despite economic growth that averaged over 4 percent for
most of the past decade, roads, ports, factories, and other
facilities have suffered crippling delays that raise production
and distribution costs. That, in turn, worsens Brazil's long
struggle against high inflation.
Brazil's growth has led to a surge in air travel, with
millions from the country's emerging middle class taking to the
skies. Passenger traffic has more than doubled over the past
decade, according to government figures, making Brazil one of
the most promising aviation markets in the world.
While that has fueled heady growth for a crop of ambitious
new airlines such as Gol and Azul, many
carriers now complain that future growth will not be possible
without significant airport expansion.
For passengers, the constraints translate into long lines
and delays. At Guarulhos, for instance, travelers must endure
notoriously long queues at airline counters, in bathrooms, and
even in the parking lot outside, where drivers park on curbs and
atop medians because of a dearth of space.
The headaches are prompting the government to scramble for
solutions as it looks ahead to major sporting events that will
put Brazil in the global spotlight. Officials from FIFA,
soccer's governing body, have already questioned Brazil's
preparations for the World Cup - just over two years away - in
terms of airports, stadiums, hotel rooms, and other facilities
necessary to accommodate the crush of visitors.
Brazil will also host the Olympic Games in 2016.
For Rousseff, now in her second year in office, the decision
to grant the concessions is a reversal of the long-standing
policy of her party and that of her predecessor and mentor, Luiz
Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula, under whom Rousseff served as a
minister and chief of staff, opposed efforts during his two
terms to allow private partners to manage Brazilian airports.
Rousseff, however, has proven more flexible as her
administration seeks to appease the demands of Brazil's
fast-growing consumer class. Because her electoral base consists
of the tens of millions of working-class Brazilians empowered by
the recent growth, the expectations of those voters are evolving
as they look for better public services.
Still, the structure of the airport contracts, which retain
a 49 percent stake for a state agency in the new operating
companies, suggest that the government is unwilling to pursue
blanket privatizations like those of a centrist administration
in the 1990s. Back then, the government sold off electricity,
communications, mining, oil, and other state-owned companies.