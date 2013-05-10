MILAN May 9 Passenger traffic through Italian
airports was down by 4 percent in the first three months of 2013
on a year ago, an industry body said on Friday, despite a
significant surge in arrivals in Rome for Easter following the
election of Pope Francis.
"The crisis continues in the sector, the first quarter did
not go well," said Vito Riggio, special commissioner of the
national civil aviation authority, Enac, at a press conference.
However, Enac's director-general Alessio Quaranta predicted
a modest recovery in numbers over the summer months.
A source at Rome airports operator ADR said the heavier
traffic at Easter, which was a week earlier this year, was
"definitely due to the Francesco effect", adding that lots of
flights arrived from South America.
SPAIN
In neighbouring Spain, where 27 percent of the workforce is
jobless and a hike in taxes last year led low-cost carriers to
reduce services to Madrid and Barcelona, airport traffic fell 8
percent in April to 49 million passengers.
Madrid's Barajas airport lost over 620,000 travellers in
April, a 16 percent drop year-on-year, data from airport
authority Aena showed on Friday, while traffic at Barcelona-El
Prat fell 4.2 percent.
While Easter fell in March this year, making for an
unfavourable comparison in April, Barajas lost a million
passengers over the two months compared to 2012, according to
the data.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei in Milan and Robert Hetz in
Madrid; Writing by Isla Binnie and Clare Kane; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)