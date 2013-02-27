BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement
* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility
Feb 27 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said it revised its 2013 airport outlook to stable from negative as the rating agency said it expects the airports to maintain the financial performance achieved last year.
Moody's rating on airports has been negative since August 2008.
"The outlook for the U.S. airport sector is stable due to projected modest economic growth in the U.S. and global economies that should support enplanement and subsequent revenue increases," the rating agency said in a statement.
The stable outlook reflects strengthened airport finances, and better than expected operating results in 2011 and 2012, Moody's said.
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. interest rates futures were little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed regional economic activity grew at a modest or moderate pace across the country, supporting the view the Fed would raise rates in two weeks.