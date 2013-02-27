Feb 27 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
said it revised its 2013 outlook for the U.S. airport sector to
stable from negative as the rating agency said it expects the
airports to maintain the financial performance achieved last
year.
Moody's said the outlook on the airports sector has been
negative since August 2008. However the agency said that the
uncertainty of federal funding remains a negative for airport
credit quality.
"Although the long-term FAA reauthorization bill passed in
2012 provides for stable funding levels, these levels are
currently exposed to across-the-board cuts from sequestration,
debt ceiling, or budget negotiations," Moody's said.
"The outlook for the U.S. airport sector is stable due to
projected modest economic growth in the U.S. and global
economies that should support enplanement and subsequent revenue
increases," the rating agency said in a statement.
The stable outlook also reflects strengthened airport
finances, and better than expected operating results in 2011 and
2012, Moody's said.
Airline financial strength has increased, reducing the risk
of sudden declines at the airports and supporting a stable
outlook, Moody's said.
Fewer seats and higher fares as airlines continue to
consolidate will make enplanement growth difficult, Moodys said.
Moody's expects enplanement growth to be about the same rate
as gross domestic product growth, or roughly 2 percent.