BANGKOK Dec 15 Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT), the country's main airport operator, reported a net profit for its fourth quarter on Thursday, beating market expectations.

Analysts had expected the company to post a quarterly loss due to foreign exchange losses and rising costs.

Majority state-owned AOT, which runs six airports, said it made a net profit of 160 million baht ($5.12 million) in the July-September period, against a net loss of 643 million a year earlier and a 27 million baht loss in the third quarter.

The result was better than the 234 million baht loss forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

For its 2010/2011 financial year to Sept. 30, AOT posted a net profit of 2.53 billion baht, up from a revised 2.04 billion baht a year earlier and in line with the 2.48 billion forecast by analysts.

Analysts expect a weaker performance in the first quarter (October-December) as foreign tourists have cancelled trips because of severe flooding in Thailand. Traffic volume should bounce back once the situation normalises, they say.

The airport operator said it expected passenger traffic at its main Suvarnabhumi international airport to rise 5-6 percent to more than 50 million in its fiscal year ending Sept. 2012, playing down the impact of weak US and EU economies.

Don Muang airport in Bangkok, which had to close on Oct. 25 due to flooding, remains closed.

Shares in Airports of Thailand, valued at $1.95 billion, closed up 0.6 percent at 42.75 baht on Thursday, versus the main index's 0.07 percent rise.

($1 = 31.255 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)