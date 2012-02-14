BANGKOK Feb 14 Airports of Thailand Pcl (AOT) reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to a smaller foreign exchange loss than a year previously and a smaller-than-expected impact from flooding in the October-December period.

Analysts expect costs related to the restoration of its flood-hit Don Muang airport in Bangkok and head office to be booked in its second quarter ending in March.

AOT, which runs six main airports, said in a statement it made a net profit of 1.26 billion baht ($40.9 million), or 0.88 baht a share, in the October-December quarter, against a revised 918 million baht a year earlier.

The profit was higher than the average 903 million baht forecast by three analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Analysts remain positive about the company's 2012 prospects, supported by the growing number of developing-country travellers and growth in low-cost air travel.

AOT stands to benefit from expanding airlines and its plan to increase passenger service charges should boost earnings in the longer term.

($1 = 30.815 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)