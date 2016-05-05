* Retail income increasingly important for airports
* But spend is under pressure from online rivals
* Attacks on tourist cities deter travellers
* Airports revamp terminals, offer new shopping services
By Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young
BERLIN/LONDON, May 5 European airports are
racing to redesign terminals and offer new services to pull more
passengers into their stores, in the face of online competition
and militant attacks that have kept away some big-spending Asian
travellers.
Seeking to boost the key measure of retail sales per
passenger, airports are expanding and refurbishing shopping
areas and ensuring routes to gates steer customers past - or
through - as many stores and restaurants as possible.
Vienna Airport, for example, plans to expand the
shopping and food area in its Terminal 2 by about 50 percent -
including a duty-free store positioned right after security,
which passengers must pass through.
London's Stansted has just completed an 80 million pound
($116 million) makeover that increased space in the departure
lounge by 60 percent, providing more room for shops.
"Airports now are basically shopping malls with runways,"
said John Jarrell, head of Airport IT at Amadeus, which
supplies technology systems to the industry.
Retail accounts for almost a fifth of airports' revenue, a
proportion that has grown steadily in the past decade, according
to airports association ACI Europe, and is increasingly relied
upon to help fund infrastructure and services.
But the lucrative business has been hit by falling numbers
of Asian travellers, traditionally the biggest spenders. Major
European airlines have reported falling demand from passengers
from China and Japan this year as a result of the attacks in
Paris and Brussels.
Airport retailers' advantage of a captive audience of
travellers has also been undermined by people being able to shop
and compare prices at will on mobile devices, so they are being
forced to employ new strategies to court customers.
"Air travellers have become very discerning price-wise and
impulse buying at the airport is becoming rarer," said ACI
Europe spokesman Robert O'Meara.
Frankfurt airport is trialling a scheme where passengers in
the Lufthansa lounge can shop on their tablets and
have goods brought to them, and another where passengers can
order food from tablet-toting staff to be brought to the gate
and eaten there or on their plane.
Stansted, Britain's fourth-busiest airport, is offering hand
massages at the Jo Malone area in its duty-free store, while its
bigger London rival Gatwick and Copenhagen airport have thrown
up temporary "pop-up" shops to tempt passengers into spending
there and then, rather than waiting.
Many European airports, including Copenhagen, Gatwick,
Stansted and London Heathrow, also now offer "collect on return"
services that allow customers to buy goods and pick them up when
they return from their trip.
Stansted launched the service at the beginning of the year
and customers are leaving about 3,000 bags a week full of
airport-bought goods and collecting them upon their return.
'THEY WILL SPEND MORE'
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, offers passengers not
flying via Terminal 5 the chance to order items from the Chanel
store there - a service much used by high-net worth customers
flying to the Middle East from Terminal 4.
"If you give passengers good service, put them in control of
their time, they will spend more with you," Heathrow CEO John
Holland-Kaye told Reuters.
His airport completed a 40 million pound revamp of its
luxury shopping area last year that added more shops, including
Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta.
While the concept of duty-free was invented in Shannon,
Ireland in 1947, it has since lost meaning for European
travellers, which do not get the tax-free prices that passengers
from outside the European Union enjoy.
Frankfurt airport operator Fraport illustrated the
importance of Asian travellers when it said that passengers from
China, Russia, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam made up just 7
percent of passengers in 2015, but 31 percent of retail revenue.
Both Fraport and fellow operator Aeroports de Paris
said this week that retail sales per passenger had dropped in
the first quarter of 2016, partly due to the impact of the Paris
attacks.
Faced with such hurdles, airports are trying to maximise the
time available to customers to shop by reducing times spent
queuing at security checks and giving people better directions
via apps or touch-screens to find their way around often
sprawling terminal buildings.
Fraport's app, for example, allows passengers to take a
picture of a sign at Frankfurt airport and have it translated
into Chinese.
European airports relied on non-aeronautical revenue - sales
earned from retail and car parking - for 40 percent of their
revenues in 2013, the most recent year for which data is
available, according to ACI Europe.
Of that revenue, retail - including food and drinks sales -
accounted for 46 percent, up from just 28 percent in 2008. That
equates to about 18 percent of airports' total revenue.
Typically, airports receive fees from retailers comprising
of rent and royalties from sales. Citi analysts said of the
airports they covered, Heathrow had the highest per passenger
retail revenues.
The British hub increased its retail revenue by 9 percent in
2015, about a fifth of its total annual revenues, representing
per passenger retail revenue of 7.58 pounds, up from 7.14 pounds
the previous year.
($1 = 0.6893 pounds)
