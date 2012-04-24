* Adj EPS $1.31 vs. Wall Street forecast $1.32
* Revenue down 2.5 pct to $2.34 bln; misses Street view
April 24 Industrial gas supplier Air Products
and Chemicals Inc's quarterly profit just missed Wall
Street's expectations as weak economic conditions in Europe
dented volumes.
In the second quarter ended March 31, net income fell to
$296 million, or $1.38 a share, from $304.3 million, or $1.39 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding a restructuring charge and other one-time items,
the company posted a profit of $1.31 per share. By that measure,
analysts on average had expected $1.32, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $2.34 billion. Analysts expected
$2.43 billion.
"While our volumes were held down by lower demand, we did
see positive impact from our pricing efforts and new plants,"
Chief Executive Officer John McGlade said in a statement.