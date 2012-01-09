* Deal has enterprise value of around 590 million euros
* Acquisition will make Linde No.2 in homecare business
Jan 9 Linde AG is acquiring the
European homecare business of U.S. rival Air Products and
Products Inc in a $750 million deal that will thrust the
German industrial gases maker into No.2 position in the homecare
respiratory market.
The business being bought -- which generated sales of 210
million euros ($267 million) in the year through September 2011
-- provides care for patients who suffer chronic ailments
requiring oxygen, ventilation or nebulisation therapy at home.
An industry observer who declined to be named said the
acquisition -- one of Linde's biggest since it bought UK-based
BOC for 12 billion euros ($15.3 billion) five years ago -- would
make Linde a strong No. 2 in the homecare business after French
group Air Liquide SA.
Linde, already the world's second-biggest supplier of
medical gases and industrial gases, declined to comment on its
market share, but said its healthcare operations were more
profitable than industrial gases.
Air Products said it was selling the business because it was
no longer a natural fit with its core gases business.
Linde counts the steel and chemical sectors as its main
customers but also supplies gases used to produce solar cells,
make LCD flat screens and lift the giant helium character
balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Prior to the BOC buy it bought Swedish industrial gas
supplier Aga in 2000.
Linde's healthcare business posted total sales of 1.1
billion euros in 2010, with around 280 million generated in the
homecare segment.
The group says its operating profit margin in healthcare is
wider than in industrial gases, where it achieved a margin of
27.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011, though it would
not give a figure for healthcare profitability.
Linde was scheduled to release 2011 results in March.