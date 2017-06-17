PARIS, June 17 Airbus is preparing to roll out a
novel A380 wingtip design to rally support for the world's
largest passenger jet by improving its fuel efficiency,
according to a prototype seen on Saturday.
A Reuters photographer got up close to the roughly
three-metre-high split wingtip which has been installed on an
A380 belonging to the Air and Space Museum at Le Bourget
airport, where the Paris Airshow opens on Monday.
It confirms an upgrade reported by Reuters and Usine
Nouvelle on Friday. Airbus declined comment.
Drag-reducing 'scimitar' split wingtips have been used on
Boeing's medium-haul Boeing 737 MAX, but never on a jetliner the
size of the A380, which has a 79.9-metre (262-foot) wingspan.
The aircraft sporting the prototype 'winglet' will be towed
out to join others on display at the June 19-25 air show, giving
airlines a glimpse of an improvement that Airbus hopes will turn
around weak sales of its flagship double-decker.
However, a new clash is looming with rival Boeing over the
future for such four-engined passenger aircraft, which have seen
production fall and which also include the Boeing 747-8.
Boeing looks set to revise down or even scrap its 20-year
forecast for such 'very large aircraft' in a survey next week.
"The very big airplane market for the last 10-15 years has
been moving downward and downward," Marketing Vice President
Randy Tinseth told the Paris Air Forum on Friday.
"That very big end of the market, maybe one percent, is
going to be very, very small," he said, adding that the 555-seat
A380 would have to be made longer to become economic and that
there was little market for such a large plane.
Eric Schulz, president of civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce
, whose engines are offered on the A380, told the same
conference travel congestion underpinned demand for big jumbos.
"I am convinced that without a massive and significant
improvement in airport installations and air traffic control
routes, there will be still a lot of congested routes and if
anything the city pairs will grow for bigger airplanes".
But he said questions remain over to what extent that demand
would be met by four-engined jets like the A380 or big twinjets
closer to 400 seats, like the Boeing 777-9 and Airbus A350-1000.
Airbus last week revised down its forecast for the A380
category by six percent to 1,184 aircraft, though at four
percent of total deliveries this remains more optimistic than
Boeing.
(Reporting by Pascal Rossignol, Tim Hepher; Editing by Stephen
Powell)