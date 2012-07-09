(Clarifies paragraph 3 to show total range is now 11,020 km)
FARNBOROUGH, England, LONDON, July 9 European
planemaker Airbus will revamp its A330 wide-body
passenger jet in order to boost its range, it said at the
Farnborough Airshow on Monday.
Industry sources told Reuters earlier on Monday that Airbus
would announce a partial redesign of the jet, increasing the
maximum amount of fuel or payload at take-off to extend its
range.
The 240 tonne A330-300 will have an increased range of
11,020 km, meaning it can now connect London to Tokyo, Frankfurt
to Cape Town, Beijing to Melbourne, Airbus said.
Airbus is revamping the A330 at a time when arch-rival
Boeing is pondering a new competing version of its 787
Dreamliner.
Airbus said it hoped to announce a customer for the enhanced
A330 during this week's airshow.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)