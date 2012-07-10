FARNBOROUGH, England July 10 The UK government revealed its high hopes for the British aerospace industry as it announced gravity-defying annual growth of 7.5 percent at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

Though the UK has fallen back into recession as the euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh heavily on many industries, science minister David Willetts said that the aerospace sector was worth 9 billion pounds ($13.95 billion) to the UK last year, employing 29,000 skilled workers, and that the government has set a goal of 100,000 aerospace jobs by 2030.

“"It is one of our key high-tech industries," Willets said, adding that 10 percent of the UK's high-tech exports to China are from the space sector.

Andy Green, who co-chairs the UK Space Leadership Council, emphasised the importance of the sector, saying that a strong space industry will bring down costs for taxpayer-supported science and environmental monitoring programmes.

"“We cannot rely on ever-increasing public funds to do all this work. We need to be using space as a commercially viable way of doing business to do the things that are necessary in science and the environment," he said.

The UK is not alone in the push to expand its commercial space business. The United States is looking to transfer responsibility for International Space Station resupply missions from NASA to private companies, such as Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX).

The company successfully made a practice run to the orbital outpost, a $100 billion 15-nation project, in May.

The president of the Italian Space Agency, Enrico Saggese, described the flight of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo capsule “as "game-changing".

The space station, a research laboratory for microgravity and medical sciences studies, is scheduled to operate 240 miles (386km) above Earth until 2020.

Russia, too, is looking to spin off its space businesses. “"The space industry is the most rapidly developing industry of all," said Vladimir Popavkin, head of Roscosmos, the Russian Federal Space Agency. "“We are sure that conditions are ripe to transfer these opportunities." ($1 = 0.6454 British pounds)

