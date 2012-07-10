By Irene Klotz
| FARNBOROUGH, England July 10
FARNBOROUGH, England July 10 The UK government
revealed its high hopes for the British aerospace industry as it
announced gravity-defying annual growth of 7.5 percent at the
Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.
Though the UK has fallen back into recession as the euro
zone debt crisis continues to weigh heavily on many industries,
science minister David Willetts said that the aerospace sector
was worth 9 billion pounds ($13.95 billion) to the UK last year,
employing 29,000 skilled workers, and that the government has
set a goal of 100,000 aerospace jobs by 2030.
“"It is one of our key high-tech industries," Willets said,
adding that 10 percent of the UK's high-tech exports to China
are from the space sector.
Andy Green, who co-chairs the UK Space Leadership Council,
emphasised the importance of the sector, saying that a strong
space industry will bring down costs for taxpayer-supported
science and environmental monitoring programmes.
"“We cannot rely on ever-increasing public funds to do all
this work. We need to be using space as a commercially viable
way of doing business to do the things that are necessary in
science and the environment," he said.
The UK is not alone in the push to expand its commercial
space business. The United States is looking to transfer
responsibility for International Space Station resupply missions
from NASA to private companies, such as Space Exploration
Technologies (SpaceX).
The company successfully made a practice run to the orbital
outpost, a $100 billion 15-nation project, in May.
The president of the Italian Space Agency, Enrico Saggese,
described the flight of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon
cargo capsule “as "game-changing".
The space station, a research laboratory for microgravity
and medical sciences studies, is scheduled to operate 240 miles
(386km) above Earth until 2020.
Russia, too, is looking to spin off its space businesses.
“"The space industry is the most rapidly developing industry of
all," said Vladimir Popavkin, head of Roscosmos, the Russian
Federal Space Agency. "“We are sure that conditions are ripe to
transfer these opportunities."
($1 = 0.6454 British pounds)
(Editing by David Goodman)