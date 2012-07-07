* Prices pressured as market share battle spans continents
* Latest duel over Pegasus seeking up to $5 bln of jets
* Narrowbody jets key battle at July 9-15 Farnborough show
By Tim Hepher
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 7 Airbus and Boeing
head into next week's Farnborough Airshow locked in their
fiercest market share battle for up to a decade, slashing prices
to win key orders for their latest narrowbody jets and storing
up potential trouble for future profit margins.
From Australia to Indonesia, the United States to Norway -
and most recently, Reuters has learned, Turkey - the marauding
plane giants have spent months taking or defending market share,
with world No.1 Airbus aiming deep inside Boeing's territory and
its rival publicly vowing to defend a traditional 50-50 split.
While Airbus unveiled an assembly plant in Boeing's backyard
this week, the battle behind the scenes - described as
"hand-to-hand fighting" from airline to airline by one
participant - has implications for the business case of the A320
jets to be built on U.S. soil as well as the profitability of
Boeing's rival 737.
Its outcome could shape the leadership of new bosses at both
jetmakers: Frenchman Fabrice Bregier of Airbus and Boeing's Ray
Conner, cautious and publicity-shy insiders who reach the July
9-15 pageant facing pressure to draw a line under a period of
risk and give investors a sober ride with predictable margins.
The latest firefight involves a back-and-forth battle for
40-50 jets worth $4-5 billion sought by Istanbul-based budget
carrier Pegasus Airlines, with Boeing resisting Airbus efforts
to poach one of its customers in a duel known as a "flip fight,"
according to several sources familiar with the matter.
The airline is one of many looking to jump on a 15 percent
improvement in fuel burn and therefore a significant reduction
in costs offered by the latest revamped models of jets offered
by Europe's Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing.
As with a series of other duels in the last year, according
to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, Boeing
has been fighting back after seeing one of its clients targeted
by its competitor. Airbus maintains this is normal competition.
Contacted by Reuters, Ali Sabanci, Pegasus chief executive,
said, "we are negotiating; no decision has been taken".
Airbus and Boeing compete for the lion's share of a jet
market estimated at $100 billion a year.
Although economies are stuttering, aircraft demand remains
relatively strong as airlines modernize fleets to survive high
fuel costs and the balance of growth shifts towards Asia,
prompting Boeing to raise forecasts last week.
Best-selling single-aisle or narrowbody models - the
150-seat medium-haul A320 and Boeing 737 which serve airlines
worldwide - sell for some $80-90 million each at catalogue
prices but like most models are sold at undisclosed discounts.
Analysts say underlying discounts have risen as the aircraft
makers seek to establish new fuel-saving versions known as the
A320neo and 737 MAX, fitted with new engines from mid-decade.
"Our markets intelligence suggests single-aisles are being
offered at discounts of as much as 50 percent depending on the
customer," said independent aerospace analyst Scott Hamilton.
This cannot be determined for sure and price is not the only
factor in negotiations. But cross-checking the leasing value of
new jets suggests the data is not far out for the most contested
sales, according to Hamilton and several aircraft financiers.
WHO STARTED IT?
One thing is for sure: if there is a price war, nobody can
agree who started it. Each accuses the other of dragging down
prices but acknowledges being hurt in the process.
Although jets are sold at a discount to list prices, the
business case for the revamped models relies on forecasts that
they will get more than the base models. But analysts say each
side faces the risk these premiums could narrow to a sliver.
"I would say that today as we look at the single-aisle
market, the pricing has been aggressive. We've felt some
pressure," Randy Tinseth, marketing vice president at Boeing's
commercial division, told reporters in London last week. "I
think especially as we go through this process of introduction
of new airplanes and some launch pricing from some competitors,
hopefully that will work out and stabilize over time."
Airbus insists it was Boeing that destabilised the market in
an effort to catch up with the A320neo, which led Airbus to a
record margin of victory over Boeing in last year's order race.
"They have started a price war. I think that shows the
desperate situation they find themselves in. The MAX is unequal
to the neo. They are discovering this and having to discount,"
said the European firm's New York-born sales chief John Leahy.
The spat comes a decade after a price war over the sale of
similar models to low-cost carriers such as Europe's easyJet,
documented in a row between the United States and Europe over
subsidies. The world's largest trade dispute stirred to life in
angry exchanges on the eve of next week's air show.
"Single-aisle pricing is important because these aircraft
represent roughly 75 percent of production," said Zafar Khan,
aerospace analyst at Societe Generale in London.
"With most R&D paid, they are 'cash cows' and any extra you
can get (on price) will hopefully fall to the bottom line."
Any damage to margins on the revamped models would not be
felt until they get delivered from 2016-17 but some worry the
models currently in production could come under pressure too.
Starting with downpayments, cash from the 737 and A320 funds
larger and riskier developments like the A380 and Boeing 787. In
recent years that cash fountain is having to pump harder to pay
for overruns in the larger programmes at both companies.
UNSTEADY DUOPOLY
Conducted out of suitcases and airport lounges by a nomadic
population of aircraft sellers at both companies, the battle is
nonetheless about strategy as much as tactical wins and bonuses.
In a duopoly, it is a case of keeping your enemy close.
Neither side can afford to let its share of this part of the
market - estimated at $2 trillion over 20 years - drift far
below the typical 45-55 percent band seen in a duopoly.
Doing so would let the other run away with efficiencies of
scale and benefits of experience or learning curve. From there
it is hard to recover as Douglas found when it lost independence
through a 1997 merger between Boeing and McDonnell Douglas.
"Boeing is adamant there is a price war with Airbus coming
into their territory and that they can't accept a 58/42 or 60/40
split," said Nick Cunningham, managing partner of London-based
researchers Agency Partners.
"That would mean Boeing selling two thirds as many planes as
Airbus, giving Airbus an insuperable cost advantage which means
you go into a death spiral," he said, adding that Boeing had the
firepower to prevent this by using the price lever.
Boeing is rebounding after losing a year to the A320neo,
designed to fend off new challengers such as Canada's Bombardier
. It hesitated over whether to respond with a more
ambitious design, but backed down when Airbus made inroads into
American Airlines and put out the re-engined 737 MAX as a match.
Having stepped back from an arms race over developments, it
has taken longer than expected for the two companies to settle
back into their tense but more or less stable duopoly.
An Airbus source accused Boeing of "fighting every hill,"
but opponents say it is Airbus that uses more guerrilla tactics.
A ceremony last November to seal a record 201-plane order
for Boeing from Indonesia's Lion Air in front of U.S. President
Barack Obama told part of the story. Behind the scenes, Airbus
had struck early and come close to wresting away a major client.
Another blockbuster order from Boeing-friendly Norwegian Air
went partly to Airbus, following a bruising contest.
"The long term consequences of such price wars are a backlog
which includes a chunk of badly priced orders which would have
been best avoided," said Cunningham.
How far that hurts profits depends on how broad and
long-lasting the feud is and whether each side can hold down
costs.
On the other hand, after 2,000 firm or provisional sales in
a year and weaker demand, it may not be long before the parties
retire to lick their wounds, said Societe Generale's Khan.
And U.S. and European export credit financing, which is said
to have facilitated many of the battles, will get more expensive
next year as a result of an international agreement.
Boeing is playing down expectations of massive orders in
Farnborough, but eyes will be on briefings by the new Airbus and
Boeing top management and any threats or peace offerings the
companies might issue over the heads of media to each other.
"Airbus and Boeing are a duopoly and can't collude, but they
can signal to each other. And Boeing is sending a clear signal
to Airbus that 'if you price down to get market share we are not
getting to let it happen so we both get hurt'," said Cunningham.