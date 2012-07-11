(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 China Aircraft Leasing Co has committed to buying 36 of Airbus's A320 passenger jets, the European planemaker said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

The deal includes 8 A321 planes, the largest member of the A320 family of aircraft, Airbus said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)