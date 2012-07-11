Australia shares steady after trade balance data; NZ set for third losing day
June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 CIT Leasing has placed a firm order for 10 Airbus A330 passenger jets, worth around $2.3 billion at list prices, the two firms said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.
The order comprises a previously unannounced order for five planes agreed earlier this year and a new air show order of five, Jeff Knittel, head of CIT's transportation financing unit, said.
The deal includes the first commitment to the new longer-range version of the A330 announced by Airbus on Monday, the European planemaker said.
The longer-range engine comes as an option on the planes. The deal means CIT now has 51 A330s on order.
June 8 Australian shares were effectively flat from the previous session on Thursday as investors digested disappointing trade data out earlier in the day.
June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.