PARIS, June 19 SriLankan Airlines has struck a deal to buy six Airbus A330-300 aircraft and four A350-900s in a deal worth $2.6 billion at list prices, the airline said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

It also plans to lease three A350s, it said, adding that a lessor had not yet been chosen.

Engine maker Rolls-Royce said it won an $800 million order at list prices for Trent XWB engines to power the A350-900s and Trent 700 engines to power the A330-300s.