FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Dublin-based
aircraft leasing firm Avolon has committed to buy up to 30 of
Boeing's next generation 737 passenger jets worth around
$2.3 billion at list prices, the two firms said at the
Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.
It is the latest in a series of deals for the revamped
version of Boeing's narrowbody 737 as it battles to catch up
with European rival Airbus's popular A320neo.
United Airlines is expected to unveil a $9 billion
order for 100 737 MAX aircraft on Thursday, confirming a deal
reported by Reuters in May. The airline will not be at the show
itself.
Avolon said it had committed to buy 10 737 MAX 8 planes and
5 737 MAX 9s, as well as 10 next generation 737-800s. The deal
also includes reconfirmation rights for 5 more 737 MAX planes.
Boeing is leading Airbus in deals at a subdued Farnborough
Airshow, the aerospace industry's showcase event, where there
are signs a faltering global economy is finally catching up with
demand for new planes.