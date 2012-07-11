FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Avolon has committed to buy up to 30 of Boeing's next generation 737 passenger jets worth around $2.3 billion at list prices, the two firms said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a series of deals for the revamped version of Boeing's narrowbody 737 as it battles to catch up with European rival Airbus's popular A320neo.

United Airlines is expected to unveil a $9 billion order for 100 737 MAX aircraft on Thursday, confirming a deal reported by Reuters in May. The airline will not be at the show itself.

Avolon said it had committed to buy 10 737 MAX 8 planes and 5 737 MAX 9s, as well as 10 next generation 737-800s. The deal also includes reconfirmation rights for 5 more 737 MAX planes.

Boeing is leading Airbus in deals at a subdued Farnborough Airshow, the aerospace industry's showcase event, where there are signs a faltering global economy is finally catching up with demand for new planes.