* Boeing plane unit under new chief
* Looking to make splash with big 737 MAX orders
* Questions surround new 777, 787 models
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, July 5 Boeing Co heads to the
year's biggest air show under a new leader looking to make a hit
with its latest single-aisle aircraft and undermine Airbus'
leadership of the global $100 billion a year airliner market.
The world's No. 2 aircraft maker, which put top salesman Ray
Conner in charge of its commercial plane unit only last week,
will also be grilled by international customers on how it plans
to replace its successful but aging 777 mini-jumbo and increase
production across the board.
"There's going to be lots of eyes looking toward Boeing 737
MAX orders," said John Plueger, Chief Operating Officer of Air
Lease Corp, one of the aviation industry's leading aircraft
buyers. "And a lot of attention focused on production rates and
the overall worldwide demand equation."
Boeing is scrambling to catch up to Airbus in orders for
single-aisle aircraft - the workhorse for many airlines - with
its revamped, re-engined 737 MAX unveiled last year in response
to Airbus' reworked A320neo.
Boeing has 451 firm orders for the MAX since launching it
last August, but wants 1,000 sales by the end of this year, as
it tries to close the gap with Airbus, which has already booked
more than 1,400 firm A320neo orders.
A good part of Boeing's goal could be realized at the
Farnborough International Airshow next week, where airlines and
leasing companies like to grab publicity with big orders.
Air Lease Corp, run by leasing pioneer Steven Udvar-Hazy, is
one of the most likely MAX buyers at Farnborough, having firmed
up an order for the A320neo a month ago.
The Los Angeles-based firm says it has had discussions on
the MAX, but would not be drawn on the date of any announcement.
"Ask Boeing," Udvar-Hazy wrote in an email to Reuters.
Boeing is counting on Udvar-Hazy, along with American
Airlines and other big buyers, to help it regain the historical
50/50 split with Airbus in the single-aisle aircraft market,
which tilted in the European company's favor last year on the
back of strong A320neo orders.
"I would definitely expect that (50/50 split) to continue,"
said Beverly Wyse, general manager of the 737 program, in a
briefing at Boeing's Renton plant near Seattle last month. "We
have thousands more proposals out. I think you can expect over
the next few months to see several of those orders come home."
WIDEBODY DECISIONS
Beyond the 737, Boeing needs to reinforce its presence in
the smaller, but equally valuable, market for widebody,
long-haul airliners, where it traditionally has led the market.
Its massively successful 777 - its second biggest aircraft
behind the 747 jumbo - is due for a replacement, but Boeing is
taking its time.
"The dream scenario for Boeing at Farnborough is to firm up
a couple of hundred 737 MAX orders and then move onto the
offensive with widebodies," said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst
at aerospace research firm Teal Group.
"The 777 tube (airframe) is an absolute winner, so the more
they can do with it in terms of acquiring new engines and new
materials, the better off they are."
Unless Conner decides to take Boeing in a radically new
direction, Boeing is unlikely to make any quick decisions on the
new 777 - dubbed 777X by the industry - as it weighs the views
of its customers.
Boeing held a two-day "summit" of key 777 customers,
including Air Lease and Emirates, two weeks ago in Seattle, to
find out what they want to see in the new aircraft. People with
knowledge of the discussions say Boeing gave no indications of
how it was leaning, or when it would make a decision.
"If we are ready to take it to the board at the end of the
year, we will take it," said Nicole Piasecki, head of business
development for Boeing's commercial plane unit, in a
pre-Farnborough briefing.
Piasecki acknowledged that Airbus' final specifications on
the slow-selling A350-1000, the largest of its mid-size
aircraft, will affect Boeing's own plans to bring in the new 777
by the end of the decade.
"We are interested to know what it (the A350-1000) is
because we're going to be better than whatever it is," she said.
"We have time to move, we have a few years to move if we have
to."
Boeing must also make a decision about the next variant of
its popular, carbon-fiber 787 widebody - known as the 787-10 -
which will be a stretched version of its 787-9 model, carrying
around 300 passengers, but with a shorter range.
"If I were them, I would do 787-10 first; go straight after
Airbus' greatest strength, which is the A350-900," said
Aboulafia, referring to Airbus' rival 300-seat model.
Boeing plans to fly a 787 in the displays at Farnborough,
giving many their first up-close look at its latest jet.
BIG RAMP UP
Boeing either just has, or is in the process of, ramping up
production of all its major aircraft families to meet surging
demand for the newest, most fuel-efficient models. Despite
short-term economic uncertainty, Boeing sees the commercial
aircraft market growing steadily over the next 20 years
.
At its 737 plant in Renton, south of Seattle, there is a hum
of construction as the company builds the infrastructure to hit
its aggressive targets.
Boeing is currently producing 35 737s a month, having just
ratcheted up from 31.5 a month this year. It plans to go to 38 a
month in April 2013 and 42 about a year after that. It is even
now considering what it would have to do to go still higher.
That puts Boeing slightly behind Airbus, which is planning to
hit 42 A320s a month by the end of this year, but has no plans
yet to go further.
Boeing's plan is to build the 737 MAX along the same lines
as the existing 737 NG. The first MAX is scheduled to fly in
2016 and enter service in 2017.
North of Seattle, in Everett, Boeing is ramping up
production of its 777 to 8.3 a month, starting in October, from
seven now. For the 787, it is looking to almost triple
production to 10 a month by the end of next year, up from 3.5
now, including 787s coming from its new plant in South Carolina.
Boeing has just upped production of its largest aircraft,
the new 747-8 jumbo, to hit two a month by the spring. Demand
for that passenger version of the aircraft has not taken off
yet, with only three airlines in the order book, but Boeing is
hoping to change that at Farnborough.
"We're in active sales campaigns," said Elizabeth Lund,
general manager of the 747 program recently. "I would like to
announce some orders this summer, but I don't know if it will be
before or after Farnborough."
Turkish Airlines could be a buyer at Farnborough, industry
watchers said, as it weighs up the aircraft against Airbus'
A380.
Orders for any of Boeing's models would mark a strong debut
for Conner, who was in charge of commercial plane sales before
being tapped for the top spot last week, a move that surprised
the market. Invitations had already been sent for Farnborough
meetings with his predecessor, Jim Albaugh.
"Conner's got a very good reputation, but he has to do this
all of a sudden," said Aboulafia.