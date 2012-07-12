By Victoria Bryan and Rhys Jones
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Boeing will
cap off the industry's biggest event with a major order from
United Airlines, the U.S. planemaker said, expected to
be for 100 aircraft valued at around $9 billion.
The Farnborough Airshow was a chance for Boeing to rack up
some orders for its 737 Max narrowbody, its answer to the A320
neo from European rival Airbus which stole the air show
in terms of orders in 2011.
Yet with order books already full, and economies across the
globe stuttering, the focus this year has been on how to deliver
the planes in the backlog.
Boeing's announcement with United Airlines, expected to be
for 100 737 Max aircraft, is due later this afternoon. Boeing on
Wednesday announced an order with Avolon, bringing to almost 200
the number of 737 MAX aircraft sold in firm or provisional deals
to leasing companies at the show.
The air show has been relatively subdued, marked by a lack
of firm orders, with the majority of those placed being
commitments to buy planes at a later date. Orders from airlines
have been slow, with leasing companies, such as CIT and Air
Leasing Corporation signing some of the biggest deals.
Saj Ahmad, analyst at StrategicAero Research.com, said
despite that, Boeing had managed to demonstrate that demand for
the 737 Max was alive and well.
"Even if deals have yet to be turned into firm orders -
these deals will be firmed up, it's just a matter of timing
given that Boeing has only recently defined the airplane's
performance and customers will be poring over the finer details
going forward," he said.
The air show has also thrown up concerns over further delays to
the Airbus A350 programme after the company admitted it was
encountering assembly problems, specifically drilling holes in
the wing to fasten the skins to the structure.
"Although EADS is not changing its A350 guidance at this
point, we think investors are sensitive to any negative
developments on the program, having been through similar issues
on the Boeing 787 and A380," said RBC analyst Robert Stallard.
Airbus, which usually signals the end of the air show with a
morning press conference, on Thursday morning announced four
small deals in quick succession with Avolon, UTair of Russia,
Middle East Airlines and Colombia's Synergy Aerospace.
Those four deals comprise 29 firm orders and commitments for
25 planes.