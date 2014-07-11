LONDON, July 11 European planemaker Airbus will
both revamp and rebrand its A330 passenger jet at a launch
expected to kick off next week's Farnborough Airshow, people
familiar with the matter said.
The A330-800neo and A330-900neo will be upgraded versions of
the A330-200 and A330-300 respectively and include some cabin
improvements and 400 nautical miles more range, while Airbus
will also study ways of improving the use of floor space.
As reported by Reuters in June, next week's announcement is
also expected to highlight at least 14 percent greater fuel
efficiency and a new version of Rolls-Royce engine, but
will also accelerate the end of the poor-selling A350-800.
Airbus declined to comment.
"We do not comment on the usual air show noise," a spokesman
said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)