FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Airbus said on Thursday it had won 279 orders and commitments worth $35 billion at list prices at the Farnborough Airshow this week.

The deals included firm orders for 197 aircraft worth $26.3 billion.

Airbus sales chief John Leahy said he was not worried about aviation markets overheating and rejected questions raised by rival Boeing over the quality of its order backlog. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Sarah Young)