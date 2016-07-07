(Refiles to change media identification slug)
PARIS, July 6 Airbus goes into next
week's Farnborough Airshow lagging behind arch-rival Boeing
after ending the first half of the year with 227 aircraft
orders, or 183 after adjusting for cancellations, company data
showed on Wednesday.
The European planemaker said it had sold 27 aircraft in
June, all narrow-body jets earmarked for unidentified customers,
while taking six new cancellations or conversions between
models.
Boeing sold 309 aircraft, or 276 after cancellations and
conversions, between the start of the year and June 28, the
latest period for which data is available.
Demand is down from the first half of last year, which
included the Paris Airshow, held every other year in June.
This year's comparable event, the July 11-17 Farnborough
Airshow, falls in the second half of the year and is expected to
produce a smaller harvest of orders compared with recent years
as a lengthy ordering cycle slows in the face of weak oil
prices.
Airbus continued to face delays in delivering some of its
latest jets after problems with suppliers, handing over just one
A320neo in June to bring the total so far this year to eight.
It delivered three long-haul A350 aircraft in June, lifting
the first-half total to 12, compared with a target of at least
50 for the year as a whole.
It also delivered three A380 superjumbos, bringing the total
for the year so far to 14, comfortably in line with projected
full-year deliveries of about 25 aircraft.
Total first-half deliveries reached 298 aircraft.
A320neo deliveries have been hit by delays in getting
engines from Pratt & Whitney but both firms say the
problem is being fixed and recent visitors to Toulouse saw
transporters bringing in engines for some of the 25 or so
aircraft parked without engines and waiting to be completed.
Both planemakers are expected to announce orders at the
Farnborough Airshow, a barometer of the aerospace industry.
But after several years of bumper orders, analysts say the
atmosphere is relatively muted this year as worries grow over
the state of the global economy.
Airbus, which historically tends to pull off surprises at
air shows and uses them as a deadline to close deals, is chasing
Asian and other orders while Boeing is expected to confirm
orders for its struggling 747-8 freighter, amid fresh warnings
from airlines about stagnant cargo activity.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)