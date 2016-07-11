FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Airbus
expects fewer orders this year and may find it challenging to
meet its target of matching deliveries, its top salesman said on
Monday.
Sales chief John Leahy said orders in 2016 would keep up
with deliveries "at a stretch," while noting parent Airbus
Group's guidance remained a book-to-bill-ratio of one.
Leahy was speaking at the start of what is expected to be a
relatively quiet Farnborough Airshow, despite higher long-term
market forecasts issued by both Airbus and Boeing.
Leahy said he expected growth in deliveries to pause at some
point but not to turn into a cyclical decline, adding that while
orders remained cyclical, Airbus had managed to smooth cyclical
swings in deliveries and expected Boeing would do the same.
Leahy also said that Airbus expected to make a decision this
year on whether to develop a larger version of its A350
jetliner, nicknamed the A350-2000.
