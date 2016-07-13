(Adds details)
By Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 Airbus
has no plans to scrap its Super Puma helicopter in the wake of a
crash that killed 13 people in Norway, the head of its
helicopter division said on Wednesday, but he warned the market
would remain weak at least until the end of 2017.
The Super Puma, a staple of the offshore oil industry, was
grounded for commercial use following the accident in which
everyone on board died after the main rotor blades separated
from the aircraft.
Analysts and industry executives say questions are growing
over the future of at least the civil version of the Super Puma
helicopter, which makes up 80 percent of the programme.
"Of course the product will have a future. We really believe
in this product," Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume
Faury told Reuters when asked about the accident, which he
described as a shock for the company.
Norwegian investigators have ruled out human error in the
crash and have contacted European air safety authorities about a
possible safety issue with the helicopter's gearbox.
"At the moment, we don't know if this is design, production,
maintenance or a combination of the three," Faury said.
"We need to understand, to go to the bottom of the root
cause and then solve the problem."
Earlier generations of the Super Puma have 5.3 million
flight hours over 30 years, said Faury in an interview at the
Farnborough Airshow.
Safety experts caution that it is too early to say exactly
what caused the helicopter's rotor blades to detach and send the
aircraft plunging onto the rocky coastline off Bergen.
The last such disaster involved an earlier version of Super
Puma off Aberdeen in 2009, in which 16 people died.
In 2012, Super Pumas were grounded after two ditchings in
the UK North Sea later blamed on gearbox cracks.
"We suspect that the Super Puma brand has been permanently
undermined by the accidents, rather as the Chinook was damaged
by accidents in the North Sea and was eventually withdrawn from
offshore service," said Agency Partners analysts in a note,
referring to a 1986 UK crash which killed 45 oil workers.
Others say Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp,
could benefit from negative publicity surrounding the Airbus
Helicopters H225 and Bell Helicopter's new 525, which crashed
during testing earlier this month, killing both test pilots.
Sikorsky this week signed a 10-year agreement to provide
extended support to Bristow Helicopters for its S-92 fleet, and
a separate 10-year agreement with Babcock Mission Critical
Services Ltd, also for the S-92.
A rebound in oil prices has not been sufficient to boost
demand for helicopters in the oil and gas sector, where
companies continue to cut costs, Faury said.
"There is overcapacity in the helicopter sector for
supplying the oil and gas and I don't anticipate that
things will change in 2016 and in 2017," Faury said.
Even with a reasonable increase in the oil price, it would
take time before investment restarts, he said.
"Maybe we have reached the bottom of the crisis as far as
the helicopter industry is concerned but I am not speculating
that things will rebound quickly."
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal, Writing by Conor
Humphries; editing by Mark Potter and David Clarke)