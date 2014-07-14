FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 U.S. aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp became the launch customer for Airbus' revamped A330 model on Monday with a memorandum of understanding for 25 A330-900neo aircraft.

Air Lease Corp also announced a firm order for 60 A321neo aircraft.

Airbus said the Air Lease Corp order was worth $14.1 billion. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)