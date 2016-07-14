FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company, a Kuwait-based aircraft leasing firm, said on Thursday that it changed an existing order for 10 Airbus A320neos to instead take 10 of the planemaker's larger A321neo jets.

The new contract was signed at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday and is part of an overall agreement which ALAFCO signed in 2012 for 85 A320neos. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Tim Hepher, Editing by Paul Sandle)