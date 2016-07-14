Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company, a Kuwait-based aircraft leasing firm, said on Thursday that it changed an existing order for 10 Airbus A320neos to instead take 10 of the planemaker's larger A321neo jets.
The new contract was signed at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday and is part of an overall agreement which ALAFCO signed in 2012 for 85 A320neos. (Reporting by Sarah Young and Tim Hepher, Editing by Paul Sandle)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)