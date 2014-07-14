By Jack Stubbs
| FARNBOROUGH, England July 14
FARNBOROUGH, England July 14 Ukraine's national
aircraft manufacturer is looking for new partners in Europe and
Asia after ceasing to do business with Russia following months
of political tensions.
State-owned Antonov has lost more than $100 million in
business after Russia's annexation of Crimea made co-operation
between the two countries impossible, Dmytro Kiva, Antonov's
president and general designer, told Reuters at the Farnborough
International Airshow on Monday.
"We practically don't work with them any more, the Russians.
It's very sad but because of the politics it is simply not
possible," he said.
"The current situation in Ukraine has been terrible for our
business."
Russia seized control of the Black Sea peninsula from
Ukraine in March following the overthrow of a Moscow-backed
president in Kiev. The annexation drew condemnation from Western
governments which also accuse Moscow of supporting a separatist
revolt in Ukraine's Russian-speaking east.
The conflict has driven relations between Russia and the
ex-Soviet republic to an all-time low and sparked the worst
crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the Cold War.
Kiva said that trade with Russia previously accounted for 10
percent of Antonov's business, which includes design, research
and production facilities as well as commercial carrier Antonov
Airlines. The company employs 13,500 people and is regarded as a
strategic national asset, he said.
"Ten percent, that is not so small," he said. "But we are
optimists. We are now looking for further opportunities in
Europe and Asia."
Although reluctant to say with whom, Kiva said talks were
ongoing with a number of large Western companies.
The challenges faced by Antonov, which produced and now
operates the world's largest plane - the An-225 -, are not the
only display of tensions over the Ukraine crisis at Farnborough.
The British Foreign Office delivered a diplomatic snub to
Russia last week by pointedly not inviting any government
officials and air show organisers said that more than 100
Russian delegates had been unable to attend after failing to
receive British visas.
Russian visitors to the show have called for business
interests to stay out of the world of international politics and
say Russian companies unable to attend the air show could lose
out on lucrative foreign sales and contracts.
But Kiva, who joined Antonov 50 years ago this September,
said political wrangling in the aerospace and defence industry
was unavoidable.
"Big business means big money so it is inevitable that
politics will be involved," he said, proudly displaying his
Ukrainian passport, complete with British visa.
"But I am an optimist," he added. "I know that in the end
everything will be OK. We have clever, talented young people - a
new generation of engineers, academics and pilots."
(Editing by Mark Potter)