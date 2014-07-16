FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 South Korean
carrier Asiana Airlines has expanded its maintenance
ties with UTC Aerospace Systems with a 10-year deal involving
the evacuation slides aboard the airline's Airbus A380
superjumbos.
The Comprehensive Accessory Repair and Exchange (C.A.R.E.)
program was announced at the Farnborough Airshow and includes
maintenance, repair and overhaul support services for multiple
evacuation system components on six aircraft.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp.
, already supports air management systems and electric
power on Asiana's Airbus and Boeing aircraft, engine accessories
and landing gears.
Seoul-headquartered Asiana Airlines operates 14 domestic and
90 international passenger routes as well as 27 cargo routes
with a fleet of more than 80 aircraft.
(Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)