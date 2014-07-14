FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Turboprop
planemaker ATR said it won a record 144 firm orders worth $3.45
billion at list prices in the first half of the year, with
options to sell a further 112 aircraft.
ATR's order backlog currently stands at 325 aircraft, worth
$8 billion, the joint venture of Airbus and
Finmeccanica said in a statement on Monday.
"Over the last two years we have increased our production
capacity by almost 40 percent ... - in order to meet the
increasing market demand for our aircraft," ATR Chief Executive
Patrick de Castelbajac said.
"We must continue to increase our production rates and to
develop our range of products in order to reinforce our
leadership."
