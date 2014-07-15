BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data on SYN-005
* Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data demonstrating SYN-005 provides protection from Pertussis in neonatal animal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Boeing announced a 26-plane deal with lessor Air Lease Corp on Tuesday including six of the wide-body 777-300ER model and 20 of the smaller 737 MAX 8.
Air Lease Corp chairman and chief executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said the company had already lined up three airlines to take the six 777-300ER jets.
(Reporting by Jason Neely; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data demonstrating SYN-005 provides protection from Pertussis in neonatal animal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas