Bus crash kills 17 in southwest Turkey tourist town
ANKARA, May 13 Seventeen people were killed and 13 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, a local governor said on Saturday.
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Norway has expressed interest in buying five to six Boeing Co P-8 maritime surveillance planes, a senior U.S. Navy official said on Monday.
Rear Admiral Dean Peters, program executive officer for anti-submarine warfare, assault and special missions programs, said the Navy had asked potential P-8 buyers to express their interest by next summer.
The P-8 is entering its last three years of production, so international partners would need to place orders relatively soon to get in on the program before production halts.
"People are showing their interest in the plane," Peters told Reuters.
In addition to an order announced by Britain on Monday, Boeing is also building P-8 planes for Australia, and will deliver that country's first plane in September.
Peters said there was also growing interest in countries joining forces to train for, operate and maintain the planes, which could play a role if Norway decided to procure the planes.
"The synergies you get from operating the same equipment can't be overestimated," Peters said.
He said Norway, which is also buying the F-35 fighter jet, was keen to expand its military cooperation with the United States. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)
AMMAN, May 13 The Syrian army has taken full control of a small airbase in eastern Aleppo countryside that was under Islamic State control, aided by heavy aerial bombing by Russian and Syrian airforces, pro-state media and an army source said on Saturday.