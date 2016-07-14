FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 U.S. planemaker
Boeing said on Thursday it had won orders and commitments
for 182 aircraft worth a total of $26.8 billion at list prices
during the course of the Farnborough Airshow this week.
The new deals included a $1.4 billion order from TUI Group
plus commitments from airlines including Xiamen
Airlines and Donghai Airlines.
Earlier, rival planemaker Airbus said that during the show
it secured 279 orders and commitments worth $35 billion at list
prices.
