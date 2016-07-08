PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein on Friday said he was concerned about a delay in Boeing Co's $49 billion KC-46A refueling tanker program but remained confident that the company would be able to resolve the issue.
The Air Force last month said it would seek compensation from Boeing for a five-month delay in delivering the KC-46A Pegasus tanker.
Boeing and the Air Force announced in May that delivery of the first batch of 18 tankers would be pushed back to January 2018 from a previous deadline of August 2017, and that the planes would lack some capability until October 2018.
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output held steady in April at 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.