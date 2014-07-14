FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 Boeing Co
may face significantly higher than expected costs in the
development phase for a new tanker for the U.S. Air Force,
although the fixed-price contract with the government means the
company will absorb those overruns, the Pentagon's chief arms
buyer said.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall told reporters late on
Sunday that Boeing was performing "satisfactorily" on the KC-46
tanker program, but several events - including water damage
caused by a sprinkler malfunction at the company's Everett,
Washington plant - meant costs were higher than expected.
Boeing and the U.S. government disagree about the size of
the potential overrun on the program, largely because Boeing
expects its flight test program to be less expensive than the
government projects.
"We do see an overrun that Boeing will have to absorb,"
Kendall said. "It's just a question of what the magnitude of
that overrun is going to be. We see it as a potentially
significantly higher number than they have acknowledged in the
past."
Boeing had no immediate comment on the size of the expected
cost overrun in the development program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)