By Andrea Shalal
| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 13 Boeing Co's
KC-46A refueling plane has successfully transferred fuel to an
F-16 fighter jet and a C-17 cargo plane using a modified boom
outfitted with new hydraulic pressure relief valves, the U.S.
Air Force said on Wednesday.
"This week's successful tests show the boom axial loads
hardware fix, designed by Boeing engineers, is performing as
expected to alleviate the loads," the Air Force said in a
statement on its website.
Boeing was forced to modify the refueling boom, delaying the
$49 billion program, after earlier tests showed the fuel
transfer had put too much pressure on the boom, a long pipe that
extends out of the back of the aircraft.
The company said a KC-46A tanker equipped with the modified
boom transferred 2,200 pounds of fuel to the C-17 cargo plane
during a four-hour flight on Tuesday.
"We've now completed more than 850 flight test hours with
five aircraft," a Boeing spokeswoman said.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James was encouraged by the
results of the latest testing. "The KC-46 program continues to
move forward, making important progress that will get this vital
capability into the hands of the warfighter," she said.
The Air Force said the KC-46A tanker refueled the F-16 on
July 8. It must still pass fuel to an A-10 Thunderbolt later
this month to complete tests required before the new aircraft
can move into production, the Air Force said.
Once that test is completed, the Air Force said it would ask
the Pentagon to approve contract awards for the first two
batches of production jets, a total of 19 aircraft.
"While it took some time, this week's results confirm my
confidence the Boeing team will get this figured out. It's
reassuring to see the program take this important step toward
the production decision in August," said Air Force Chief of
Staff General Dave Goldfein.
Boeing's new defence chief Leanne Caret told reporters on
Sunday the company was seeing positive results with its boom
testing. She said the hardware changes did not amount to a
redesign of the boom, and would not require additional
certification.
The U.S. Air Force last month said it would seek
compensation from Boeing for a five-month delay in delivering
KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tanker aircraft.
Boeing now expects to delivery a first batch of 18 tankers
in January 2018 instead of August 2017, and says the planes will
lack some capability until October 2018.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)