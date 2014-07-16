FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Canadian plane and
train maker Bombardier on Wednesday reached the 500
mark for deals for its Q400 turboprop model and for its CSeries
airliner with three contracts announced at the Farnborough
Airshow.
Thailand's Nok Air firmed up two orders for the Q400 while
an existing African customer signed a letter of intent for five
CSeries planes.
Another undisclosed customer added to its buying with seven
conditional orders for the CSeries and six purchase rights.
