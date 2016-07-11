LONDON, July 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron announced a new partnership with Boeing on
Monday, involving a contract to buy nine new P8 maritime patrol
aircraft, additional aerospace research and development spending
and new jobs in Britain.
"Boeing and the Government intend to work together to build
a new 100-million-pound ($129 million) P-8A operational support
and training base at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, creating more
than 100 new jobs," Cameron's office said in a statement ahead
of his visit to the Farnborough air show.
The statement said Boeing had confirmed it would create
2,000 new jobs in Britain and increase its research and
development spending, although no further details were given
about those elements of the partnership.
Separately, the statement announced a further 365 million
pounds' ($471 million) worth of aerospace research and
development, to be jointly funded by industry and the
government.
"These are part of the work of the Aerospace Growth
Partnership which will publish a new strategy at Farnborough
setting out plans to maintain the UK aerospace sector's leading
position," the statement said.
"This includes a new supply chain competitiveness charter
signed by 11 major companies across the aerospace sector."
Cameron was quoted as saying: "Whatever uncertainties our
country faces, I want the message to go out loud and clear: the
UK will continue to lead the world in both civil and defence
aerospace."
($1 = 0.7741 pounds)
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)