FARNBOROUGH, England, July 16 Chinese low-cost airline 9 Air has placed an order for CFM International engines worth $3.7 billion at list prices, including spare engines and a long-term service agreement, French aerospace group Safran said on Wednesday.

CFM, a joint venture between Safran and General Electric , will supply LEAP-1B engines to power 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and CFM56-7B engines to power 20 Next-Generation 737s, Safran said at the Farnborough Airshow.

CFM will also guarantee maintenance costs for all 105 LEAP-1B and CFM56-7B engines on a dollar-per-engine-flight-hour basis as part of the deal with 9 Air, which is a unit of Juneyao Airlines.

The LEAP-1B, which is the sole powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX, began ground testing last month. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)