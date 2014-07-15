FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Aircraft lessor CIT became one of the launch customers for Airbus' revamped A330neo model on Tuesday, signing a memorandum of understanding to buy 15 wide-body A330-900neo and five narrow-body A321ceo aircraft.

The total deal is worth $4.7 billion at list prices, Airbus told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow, adding that CIT could switch between the A330-900neo and A330-800neo models under the terms of the order.

CIT said it would announce its engine selection for the A321 aircraft at a later date. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter)