FARNBOROUGH, England, July 15 Aircraft lessor
CIT became one of the launch customers for Airbus'
revamped A330neo model on Tuesday, signing a memorandum
of understanding to buy 15 wide-body A330-900neo and five
narrow-body A321ceo aircraft.
The total deal is worth $4.7 billion at list prices, Airbus
told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow, adding that
CIT could switch between the A330-900neo and A330-800neo models
under the terms of the order.
CIT said it would announce its engine selection for the A321
aircraft at a later date.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Mark Potter)