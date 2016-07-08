PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RAF FAIRFORD, England, July 8 British voters' decision in a June 23 referendum to back leaving the European Union does not change the country' commitment to remain a strong partner in the NATO aliance, Britain's Minister for Defence Procurement Philip Dunne said on Friday.
Britain is "not retreating into its shell" after the vote, Dunne told reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air show.
He said Britain remained the largest international partner on the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet programme, with about 15 percent of each jet produced by firms in Britain.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)
May 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output held steady in April at 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.