July 16 Dubai's Emirates could buy an
additional 60 to 80 Airbus A380s if the four-engined
superjumbo were revamped with more fuel-efficient engines by
2020, the airline's Chief Executive Tim Clark said, according to
the Financial Times.
Emirates, the largest customer for the Airbus A380, had
ordered 140 of the aircraft as of November.
"We have made it crystal clear to (Airbus) in the event of
the (A380) neo being launched we would buy it," the FT quoted
Clark as saying. (on.ft.com/1mVnC4P)
Emirates has previously expressed interest in applying the
lessons of other Airbus re-engining projects - nicknamed 'neo'
or new engine option - to the A380.
Clark told Reuters last month that the neo could mean a
10-12 percent performance improvement, if it were built.
Such a project would involve an upgraded engine from
Rolls-Royce, as well as some weight reduction and better
aerodynamics on the aircraft.
Airbus has so far refused to commit to a revamp for the
A380, saying only that it would study the case for such an
aircraft entering service sometime in the 2020s, the FT said.
It added that Clark said he expected Emirates to move to a
new, bigger airport sometime after 2020 and that its fleet of
A380s could grow from 50 today to as many as 180 as a result.
Emirates did not respond immediately to a request for
comment by Reuters.
