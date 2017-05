July 14 Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airlines said it signed a 12-year agreement with General Electric Co for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its new GE9X engines.

The $13 billion order is for engines that will power the 150 Boeing 777X jets that Emirates is buying from Boeing Co for $56 billion.

The order is GE Aviation's largest commercial jet engine contract from an airline. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)