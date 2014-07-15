LONDON, July 15 A contract to fully develop an
advanced form of radar for the four nation-backed Eurofighter
Typhoon jet should be signed before the end of the year,
Eurofighter chief executive Alberto Gutierrez said on Tuesday.
The consortium of Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, have
funded the initial development of the advanced radar, called
E-scan, but a new contract is needed to ready the product so it
can start to be fitted onto the fighter jets.
"We are extremely confident that this is going to be more or
less before year end," Gutierrez said of the contract at a press
conference at the Farnborough Airshow.
Britain has already signalled its intention to back the
project, awarding BAE Systems a 72 million pound ($123
million) contract to test and derisk the E-scan radar
development for its fleet of Typhoons.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)