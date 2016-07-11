FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 Italian defence
group Leonardo Finmeccanica plans to restart testing
of its prototype tilt rotor AW609 aircraft in the coming months
following a crash that killed two of its pilots, its chief
executive said on Monday.
Testing of the aircraft was halted after the crash during a
test flight in Italy last year.
"We are restarting testing of the aircraft and ... we think
that we can continue to move onto certification (without)
impacting the overall first delivery dates that we initially
designated, towards the end of 2018," chief executive Mauro
Moretti told journalists at the Farnborough Airshow.
The AW609 TiltRotor aircraft can take off and land
vertically, like a helicopter, but it can then become a de-facto
fixed-wing airplane, allowing it to fly further and faster than
a normal helicopter.
The aircraft is being developed by Leonardo Finmeccanica's
AgustaWestland unit.
