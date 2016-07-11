FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 A thunderstorm grounded displays at the Farnborough airshow in southern England on Monday and forced organisers to evacuate the site in mid-afternoon.

Heavy rain meant that power supplies had to be turned off, bringing an early end to the first day of the show attended by industry executives and news reporters.

"Disappointing to close today's show early. However, we expect to run a full programme of events tomorrow and for the rest of the week," the Farnborough International Airshow said on its Twitter feed.

Airbus and Boeing raised their long-term forecasts for new aircraft demand earlier on Monday, betting that rising wealth in Asia would continue to boost air travel and offset any short-term hits to the global economy.

