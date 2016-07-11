FARNBOROUGH, England, July 11 A thunderstorm
grounded displays at the Farnborough airshow in southern England
on Monday and forced organisers to evacuate the site in
mid-afternoon.
Heavy rain meant that power supplies had to be turned off,
bringing an early end to the first day of the show attended by
industry executives and news reporters.
"Disappointing to close today's show early. However, we
expect to run a full programme of events tomorrow and for the
rest of the week," the Farnborough International Airshow said on
its Twitter feed.
Airbus and Boeing raised their long-term
forecasts for new aircraft demand earlier on Monday, betting
that rising wealth in Asia would continue to boost air travel
and offset any short-term hits to the global economy.
