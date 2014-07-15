BRIEF-Partner Nieruchomosci Q1 net loss narrows to 32,926 zlotys
* Q1 revenue 4,000 zlotys ($1,013) versus 0 zlotys a year ago
LONDON, July 15 GE Aviation chief executive David Joyce said the firm expected to achieve its Farnborough Airshow target of $30 billion of orders and commitments by the end of Tuesday.
Joyce also said GE Aviation hoped to finalise an engine deal soon with Qatar Airways over Boeing 777X planes. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Philip Timyan - On or about April 18, sent letter to chairman of Community West Bancshares - SEC Filing