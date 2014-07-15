BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data on SYN-005
* Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data demonstrating SYN-005 provides protection from Pertussis in neonatal animal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 15 GE Aviation chief executive David Joyce said the firm expected to achieve its Farnborough Airshow target of $30 billion of orders and commitments by the end of Tuesday.
Joyce also said GE Aviation hoped to finalise an engine deal soon with Qatar Airways over Boeing 777X planes. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Synthetic Biologics reports preclinical data demonstrating SYN-005 provides protection from Pertussis in neonatal animal study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cytrx announces FDA agreement on regulatory pathway to approval for Aldoxorubicin in soft tissue sarcomas