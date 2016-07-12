FARNBOROUGH, England, July 12 Lockheed Martin
Corp on Tuesday said it expected Europe's MBDA to submit
a proposal for a new $4.5 billion missile defense system to the
German defence ministry fairly soon, paving the way for
negotiations with the government.
Rick Edwards, who heads Lockheed's missiles and fire control
business, told Reuters that he expected project partner MBDA to
complete the proposal - which includes work by Lockheed and many
other suppliers - by the end of the month or early next month.
The outlook follows comments in a German defense ministry
document that negotiations with Lockheed and MBDA on the system
might not finish by a year-end target, a position rival Raytheon
Co seized on as a sign the program was running into
trouble.
"The proposal will get in fairly soon," Edwards said at the
Farnborough International Airshow.
He said he met with a senior German official on Tuesday at
the airshow to discuss the issue and negotiations would start
once the proposal was submitted.
Edwards said it was possible that contract negotiations with
the German government about the Medium Extended Air Defense
System, or MEADS, could slip into early next year, as suggested
by the German defence ministry document.
But he said lawmakers could still approve the deal as long
as it was done in the first three months of the year, before the
German national election cycle kicks off in earnest ahead of the
September vote.
"I think it's important that it get done by the first
quarter of next year before we get into the German election
cycle," Edwards said. "But as much as I want to be under
contract by December, I don't think there's anything magic about
(that date)."
Raytheon, maker of the rival Patriot missile defense system,
said the comments in the ministry document were a sign
parliamentary approval could slip until 2018 and it still hoped
Germany's decision to buy the MEADS system instead of Patriot
could be reversed.
MEADS would be one of the first big arms programmes to fall
under new German acquisition laws, which would complicate
discussions about an already complex program. But Edwards said
that had been clear to the companies involved for some time.
He said Lockheed was supporting MBDA as it finalised the
MEADS proposal, and the recent departure of MBDA Managing
Director Thomas Homberg for health reasons should not affect the
process.
